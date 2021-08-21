Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,639,000 after buying an additional 808,683 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Baidu by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,282,000 after buying an additional 289,964 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,043,000 after buying an additional 834,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $137.65 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $116.41 and a one year high of $354.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

