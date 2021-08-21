Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to Sell at Erste Group

Erste Group cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.74. Baidu has a 52 week low of $116.41 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.0% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

