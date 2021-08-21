Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 291,809 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,339,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 291,809 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $69,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $55.55 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

