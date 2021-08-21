Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 4,734 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $62,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 79.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

