Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,314 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $54,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Splunk by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.07. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

