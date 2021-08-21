Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $60,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $166.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

