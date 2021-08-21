Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $25,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $846,064. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AxoGen stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $643.72 million, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

