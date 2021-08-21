Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 229,402 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,402 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 7.52% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $49,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 883,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 656,917 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,925,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,429,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,873,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $593.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

