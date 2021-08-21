Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 16,487 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,487 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.62. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

