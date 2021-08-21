Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 5,497 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.84% of AxoGen worth $25,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 269,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in AxoGen by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 580,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $643.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.72.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock worth $846,064 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

