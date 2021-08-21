Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,636 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

