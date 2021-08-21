Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 324 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

