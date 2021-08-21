Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 638 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $168.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

