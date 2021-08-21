Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $379,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

