Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $298.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $299.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

