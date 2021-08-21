bAlpha 1-Day Volume Reaches $819,464.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.47 or 0.00072073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $638,500.92 and approximately $819,464.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.32 or 0.00817453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00048496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00104727 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.