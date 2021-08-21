Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Banco Santander has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,551,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after buying an additional 1,391,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,657,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 656,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

