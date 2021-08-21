Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,176,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $89,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,387,000 after buying an additional 1,238,630 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. 40,414,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

