Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$147.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$134.15.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$127.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$126.48. The firm has a market cap of C$82.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$75.45 and a one year high of C$130.40.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.