Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 32.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Bank OZK by 12.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 7.4% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 155.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

