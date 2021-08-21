Bank OZK Sells 159 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Bank OZK trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 541.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $805,000.

RYH stock opened at $313.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $224.33 and a 1-year high of $315.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.64.

