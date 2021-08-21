Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Update

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 52,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 534.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $234.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

