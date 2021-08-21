Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LEGIF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Commerzbank raised LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.31. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $160.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.67.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

