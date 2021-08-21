Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 292 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

