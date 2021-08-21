Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.370-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Belden also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.110-$1.210 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:BDC traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. 194,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68. Belden has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

