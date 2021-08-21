Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €167.71 ($197.31).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €59.32 ($69.79) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €154.38. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €57.88 ($68.09) and a twelve month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

