Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.
BDTX opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $336.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,262.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 275,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 257,447 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
