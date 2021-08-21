Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

BDTX opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $336.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,262.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 275,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 257,447 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

