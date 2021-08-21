Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY)

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOZTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

