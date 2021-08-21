Berenberg Bank Upgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $70.65.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.