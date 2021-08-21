Berry Data Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002308 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $993,596.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00057028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00132168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.38 or 0.00150616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,560.92 or 1.00363456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.79 or 0.00922998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.68 or 0.06671894 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

