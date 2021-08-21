Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Invests $275,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

NYSE:CNI opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

