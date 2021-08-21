BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioAtla Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a novel class of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. BioAtla Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

BCAB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioAtla presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of BCAB opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,943,381. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,052,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 69,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

