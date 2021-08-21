BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) PT Raised to $3.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 383.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 439,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,225.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 137.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 688,549 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 184.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 178,839 shares during the period. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

