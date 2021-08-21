Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,090.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $1,090.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 660% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.53 or 0.00311366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00150622 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00153158 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

