Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $168.35 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $385.06 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $168.35 or 0.00343044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,076.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $674.59 or 0.01374575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00173728 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003009 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,820,795 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

