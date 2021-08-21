BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a hold rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.07.

BJ stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

