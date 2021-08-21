BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. BlackLine posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 755,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $73.45 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,480,961.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,175 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BlackLine by 946.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after buying an additional 498,980 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,671,000 after buying an additional 348,945 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

