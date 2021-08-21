BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BL. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.30.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.41. 755,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,481. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a one year low of $73.45 and a one year high of $154.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $518,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,480,961.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,977 shares of company stock worth $10,545,175. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

