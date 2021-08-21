BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,796 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 56,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335,064 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $361,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 102,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 172,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

