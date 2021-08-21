BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Municipal Income comprises 1.0% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 2.10% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 55.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,258,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.6% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,234. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

