BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,365 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after acquiring an additional 321,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $296,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.36. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,600 shares of company stock worth $19,610,167. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.