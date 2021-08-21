BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after buying an additional 182,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.35. The company had a trading volume of 494,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

