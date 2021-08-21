BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in 3M by 32.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 156.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus raised their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.16. 2,397,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

