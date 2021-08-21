BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $14.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $217.95. 478,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,422. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.01.

