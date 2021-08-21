BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. 1,706,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

