Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,740,600 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 26,631,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,621,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

BDRBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.44.

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

