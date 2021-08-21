Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Raised to $22.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.60.

BRDG opened at $18.50 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

