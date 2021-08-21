Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.06. The stock had a trading volume of 674,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

