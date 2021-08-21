Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 5,231 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE PRA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,531. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

