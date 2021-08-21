Bridgeworth LLC Sells 256 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,089,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 84,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,454 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.12.

